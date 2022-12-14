As folks look to non-alcoholic options this holiday season, they want to find recipes that are delicious and easy to make.

Fresh Thyme stopped by with three simple yet delicious mocktail recipes.

Cranberry Apple Holiday Mocktail

Ingredients:

4 large honey crisp apples

3 cups of frozen cranberries

2 limes

Simple syrup

Sparkling apple cider

Cinnamon sticks

Rosemary

Instructions:

Start by cutting up your 4 honey crisp apples into small pieces along with slicing your 2 limes.

Add in the cut up apples and limes into a medium sized pitcher, along with the 3 cups of frozen cranberries.

Dietitian Tip: Apples and cranberries are seasonal fruits and when combined are a

dynamic duo packed with flavor and nutrients that help promote immune, digestive and

anti-inflammatory benefits Next, add in a generous amount of simple syrup and sparkling apple cider (half and half) then mix. Finally, put the pitcher in the fridge for a few hours before serving over ice. Garnish with

cinnamon sticks and rosemary.

Rosemary-Lime Pomegranate Spritzers

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Fresh Thyme agave nectar

1 sprig fresh rosemary plus more for garnish

1 tsp. lime zest plus 1 lime, thinly sliced, for garnish

2 cups pomegranate juice

2 (12 oz.) cans Fresh Thyme lime sparkling water, chilled

1 cup sparkling water, chilled

Pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, bring agave nectar, 1 sprig of rosemary, and lime zest to boiling. Remove the

pan from heat. Let the mixture cool for 20 minutes. Remove rosemary; strain agave mixture

through a fine-mesh sieve into a large pitcher. Add pomegranate juice. Dietitian Tip: Pomegranate juice has been found to have 3x the antioxidants of red wine and green tea so not only does it taste great but it’s good for you too! Cover and refrigerate until serving. Just before serving, stir in sparkling water and Prosecco. Serve spritzers garnished with fresh rosemary, lime slices, and pomegranate seeds, if desired.

Grapefruit-Basil Punch

Ingredients:

¾ cup water

¾ cup agave nectar

1 cup packed fresh basil leaves

3 cups grapefruit juice

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1 (1 liter) bottle Fresh Thyme sparkling mineral water or 1 (750 ml.) bottle sparkling rosé wine

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, heat water and agave nectar over medium heat. Whisk until agave nectar is dissolved. Remove from heat and add basil leaves. Cover and let cool; then discard wilted basil leaves. In a large ice-filled pitcher, combine cooled mixture, grapefruit juice, and fresh lime juice. Add your choice of sparkling mineral water or sparkling rosé wine. Stir to combine.

Dietitian Tip: Grapefruits are a seasonal citrus fruit and excellent source of Vitamin C

which supports the immune system and may help ward off unwanted colds this holiday

season. Add grapefruit slices, fresh basil leaves, and pomegranate arils to glasses for garnish, if

desired. Makes 10 6-oz. servings.