Make your health a priority with MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy’s pork tenderloin and farro salad

Salads are often associated with summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some healthy greens over the winter as well.

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy is throwing together a succulent pork tenderloin with a warm farro salad in the mix.

Follow her tips to prevent your pork from drying out.

Honey Dijon Pork Tenderloin with Warm Farro Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 16 oz. pork tenderloins

Ingredients for Marinade:

1/2 c. Honey

1/2 c. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. Soy sauce

2 Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar

Ingredients for Farro Salad:

1 c. Farro

3 c. stock or water

2 parsnips, peeled and large dice

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and large dice

1 c. arugula or spinach

Toppings:

1/4 c. feta cheese

Green onions

Sliced red chiles

Method:

Whisk together marinade ingredients in bowl. Place pork tenderloins in large zip top bag. Pour 1/2 of the marinade into bag and let pork marinate for at least 30 minutes. Pork can sit overnight in fridge. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 Tablespoons olive oil. Remove pork from bag and season with salt and pepper. Place in heated pan and sear for 2 minutes on each side. Once seated, transfer to over for 15 minutes or until pork has reached 140-145 deg. Fahrenheit. Place parsnips and sweet potato on sheet pan and coat in olive oil and salt and pepper. Place in oven for 15-20 minutes. Can do this while pork is cooking in oven. For farro, heat water or stock in large pot until boiling. Add farro and bring back to boil. Reduce heat and simmer about 30 minutes until farro is tender. Strain farro and place in large bowl. Immediately add enough marinade to farro to coat the grains. Add in arugula to warm farro followed by roasted parsnips and sweet potato. Taste and adjust seasoning or add more marinade if neede To plate, put large scoop of farro down on plate or in shallow bowl. Top with 4-6 slices of pork. Drizzle pork with additional marinade. Can too dish with feta, sliced green onions, and red chiles if desired.