Mama’s brisket recipe from Rooster’s Kitchen

Brisket Recipe

– Brisket (Cap On Preferably) – 1 ea (apx. 10 – 15lbs)

– Yellow Onions – 1 Med. (sliced)

– Celery – 4 stalks (Cut in 2 inch pieces)

– Carrots – 3 ea (Cut in 2 inch pieces)

– Salt – 3 Tbls

– Pepper – 2 Tbls

– Granulated Garlic – 1 Tbls

– Dehydrated Onions – 2 Tbls

– Onion Powder – 2 tsp.

– Beef Stock – 3 – 6 cups (enough to fill the pan 1⁄2 way)

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees

2. Clean and cut all of your vegetables.

a. You will want your onions sliced relatively thin.

3. Blend all of your spices.

a. Measure out all of your spices before you touch the meat. This helps keep your kitchen clean, and lowers your risk of cross contamination.

4. Trim your brisket

a. Remove the brisket from the packaging and trim some of the larger hunks of fat. Make sure to leave some though. If you remove it all, your meat can dry out. Fat is flavor!

5. Season the meat

a. Rub your brisket down with your spice blend. Make sure you concentrate the majority of the mix to the meaty areas.

b. It will look like a lot. Remember, that this is a thick piece of meat. It will take more than expected to season it completely.

6. Assemble your pan.

a. In your largest roasting pan, lay all your carrots on the bottom to create a “Rack” for the meat to rest on.

b. Place the brisket on top of the carrots, and cover it with the onions and celery.

i. If you have extras, just pack them in around the brisket

c. Fill your roasting pan about half way with the beef stock.

i. Make sure not to rinse off any of the spices.

d. Wrap tightly with aluminum foil.

7. Roast

a. Braise your brisket at 350 degrees for minimum of 7 hours.

b. Carefully remove the foil and check for doneness.

i. Your brisket will be done when it is fork tender and all of the juices run clear

8. Serving

a. Allow the brisket to cool slightly in its juices.

b. Remove the brisket from the pan and strain the Au Ju.

i. Allow the ju to settle and skim off as much fat as possible

c. Trim any remaining fat that did not render, and slice to your preference.

d. Serve with some crust bread and your ju.