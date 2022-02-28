You don’t have to spend Mardi Gras in New Orleans to celebrate in style!

Jeptha Creed Distillery is sharing some cocktail recipes that will you have feeling like you’re on Bourbon Street.

Sazerac

2 oz. Jeptha Creed Bottle in Bond Rye Bourbon

1 ½ oz. Cognac

3-4 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 sugar cube

Ice

Lemon peel (garnish)

1 drop Absinthe (mist glass or swirl around serving glass)

In mixing glass, add the sugar cube and coat it with the bitters. Muddle the sugar cube until mostly dissolved. Add cognac and rye whiskey then fill mixing glass with small amount of ice. Stir until cold. Add absinthe to a chilled low ball glass with a mist or swirl one drop around inside of the glass. Strain cocktail in glass. Squeeze lemon peel over glass and drop inside as garnish.

Hurricane

2 oz. Light rum

2 oz. Dark rum

1 oz. Orange juice

2 oz. Passion fruit juice

½ oz. lime juice

½ oz. Agave nectar or simple syrup

1 Tablespoon Luxardo cocktail cherry Juice

1 Luxardo cocktail cherry (garnish)

Orange wheel (garnish)

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice in a tall glass. Garnish with orange wheel and cherry. Serve