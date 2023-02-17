Food is one of our favorite ways to celebrate a holiday, and Mardi Gras is no exception.

Michael Piganelli, chef at 1933 Lounge Fishers, is sharing recipes for two “Fat Tuesday” favorites: muffulettas and po’boys.

Muffuletta

1 round Italian bread with sesame

3 oz. ham

2 oz. soppressata

2 oz. mortadella

4 oz. olive tapenade*

4 slices of provolone cheese

Take your muffuletta bread and slice it in half horizontally On the bottom half of bread, lay down 2 oz of tapenade Next layer your salami, ham, and provolone. Use the remaining tapenade to cover the meats Top sandwich with other piece of bread and wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. Remove and serve

*Olive Tapenade

2 oz. roasted red pepper

3 oz. Giardiniera (mild or spicy)

1 oz. green olives or kalamata olives

1 tsp. chopped garlic

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

Rough chop red peppers, Giardiniera and olives together until consistency is near the same. Add the remaining ingredients and combine Store for service

French Bread Shrimp Po’boy

French bread (sandwich cut)

8 oz. shrimp, (whatever size you have available) deveined, shell and tail off

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 cup seasoned flour

1 cup bread crumbs

St. Elmo remoulade

Chopped lettuce

4 oz. butter

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika

1 tbsp. St. Elmo blackening seasoning

Cut French bread in half horizontally Melt butter and mix Blackening seasoning, paprika and garlic powder. Set aside for service. Mix egg and buttermilk together. Dredge shrimp in seasoned flour, dip in mixed buttermilk, and then dredge in bread crumbs. Fry shrimp in 350 degree oil until done( floating and over 135 F.) Take melted butter mix and spread with a pastry brush onto inside of bread and toast on a hot skillet or grill Once bread has toasted, spread remoulade over toasted bread on both halves. Apply shredded lettuce to the bottom half of the bread. Cover with fried shrimp and then top with sandwich bread.