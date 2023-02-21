Even if you’re in the Hoosier State for Mardi Gras, you can still enjoy a Fat Tuesday-themed cocktail.

Cardinal Spirits is sharing two recipes you can make with their liquor.

King Cake Old Fashioned

2 ounces Cardinal Spirits Blackstrap Rum

1/2 ounce pecan-cinnamon syrup (recipe follows)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

orange peel, for garnish

Add rum, syrup, and bitters to a rocks glass with a large ice cube; stir to combine. Garnish with an orange peel.

To make the pecan-cinnamon syrup: Add 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup pecans, and 10 cinnamon sticks to a saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Once sugar has dissolved, lower heat to simmer, and heat for 20 minutes. Let cool completely, then strain out pecans and cinnamon. Store syrup in refrigerator.

Frozen strawberry daiquiris

makes 2 cocktails

2 cups frozen strawberries (about half of a 1lb bag)

1.5 ounces simple syrup

2 ounces lime juice

4 ounces Cardinal Spirits Tiki Rum

2 fresh strawberries, for garnish

Add all ingredients except for garnish into a blender; blend until smooth. Divide daiquiri between two glasses, then garnish.