You can count on plenty of staples when you go to a food pantry.But you don’t always know what you’ll get.

At Gleaners, there have been lots of vegetables and plant-based proteins available.

MasterChef Legends winner Kelsey Murphy show us what you can do with some of the things that are currently in stock at gleaners.

Vegetarian Burger Patty

Makes 4-6 burgers

1 can pinto beans

8 oz meat substitute crumbles

3 eggs

1/2 cup bread crumbs

2 T milk

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 carrot

1/2 small onion

1 rib celery

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 T dried parsley



Pulse beans in food processor or mash with fork. Pulse carrots, onion, celery in food process or cut into very small dice. Place sauté pan over medium heat. Add 1 T oil to pan and sauté until soft. In large bowl place beans, cooked veggie mixture, and rest of ingredients. Combine together using hands. Form into burger patties. Veggie burgers cook best on griddle pan sauté pan to avoid them breaking apart. Cook 3-4 minutes each side.

Mango Bean Salsa

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 can corn, rinse and drained

1/2 cup diced mango

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1/2 red onion, finely diced

2 jalapeños, finely diced

1/4c cilantro, finely chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tsp salt1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Adjust seasoning to taste.