MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy creates creamy soup (without butter, cream or cheese)

A warm bowl of creamy soup is a welcome sight on a winter day.

If you’re trying to stay healthy and steer clear of butter and cream, can you still make a silky great-tasting dish?

MasterChef winner and Fishers native Kelsey Murphy says, “Yes!”

She’s sharing a recipe for a roasted red pepper soup — with no butter, cream or cheese on the menu!

Roasted Red Pepper Soup

1 Yellow onion, diced

2 Garlic cloves, minced

1 Fennel bulb, diced

3 Carrots, peeled and diced

3 Roasted red bell peppers, diced

1/4 c. Cannellini beans, rinse and drained

2 Tbsp. Tomato Paste

2 Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. Fresh thyme leaves

3-4 c. Chicken or vegetable stock

1/2 to 1 tsp. Salt

1/2 tsp. Pepper

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

To roast peppers: Place peppers directly on flame of gas stove and char until black on all sides. Once charred transfer to bowl and cover with plastic wrap to steam for 10-15 minutes. Once steamed, remove skins of pepper with your hands. It should fall right off. Do this near the sink so you can run your hands under water frequently to get the skins off your hands as you are doing this. ** You can also char peppers in broiler if you do not have a gas stove.

Add 2 Tbsp. Olive Oil to large stock pot or dutch oven at medium heat. Add onions and allow to soften 3-4 minutes. Add garlic, fennel, carrots, roasted peppers, beans, tomato paste, vinegar, thyme leaves, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes and cook for 5 minutes to allow vegetables to soften. Add stock and simmer for 20 minutes. Using immersion blender, blend until smooth. Can also transfer to blender. Use caution when using blender as the hot soup will try to escape the blender. Taste before serving to adjust seasoning as needed.



Finish soup with plain Greek yogurt, pumpkin seeds, fennel fronds, and basil. Or just eat as is!