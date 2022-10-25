Treats are not just for kids during the Halloween season!

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy has created a creepy but creative take on treats that adults can enjoy on the spookiest day of the year.

Cinnamon Roll Brains and Zombie Intestines

3 cans Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls plus frosting

Strawberry Jam (about 1/4 cup)

For frosting: 1 cup powdered sugar 2 tsp. milk



Method: Preheat oven to 350 deg. Remove cinnamon rolls from packaging and separate the rolls. Unravel the cinnamon rolls. Place them in a squiggly pattern that resembles intestines on a 1/2 sheet pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. It is ok to leave a little space between the lines of rolls as it will expand in the oven. Bake for 10 minutes or until lightly browned

For glaze combine all, including frosting into one bowl. Add enough strawberry jam to reach desired color/consistency. I used about a 1/4 cup. Spread over baked cinnamon rolls and serve.

*to make into a brain instead of baking on sheet pan, press the unraveled cinnamon rolls into a greased glass bowl. Bake at 350 until browned. Allow to cool, then invert the bowl and you will have a dome of cinnamon roll resembling a brain. Cover with same strawberry glaze.

Brown Butter Caramel Apples

10 apples (I like granny smith)

10 caramel apple sticks

6 Tbsp. Butter

2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light corn starch

1 cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp. bourbon

1/2 tsp. sea salt plus more for finishing

Thoroughly clean and dry each apple. Remove stems and place sticks into tops of apples. Set aside on a parchment-lined baking sheet. In a small saucepan, heat butter over medium-low heat, swirling occasionally. Cook until you start to see small brown specks on the bottom of the pan and it smells nutty. Remove from heat immediately so it does not burn.

Place medium saucepot over medium-high heat and add sugar and corn syrup. Using a wooden spoon stir together until sugar dissolves and mixture begins to boil. Stop stirring and allow mixture to cook to 300 deg if using a candy thermometer. If you do not have one cook until the sauce turns a medium brown color. Remove from heat immediately.

Stir in brown butter, cream, bourbon and salt. The mixture will bubble. Stir until bubbles go away.

Return mixture to heat and heat until 240 deg, or until just starts to bubble again. Remove from heat.

Dip apples into caramel. Lightly sprinkle sea salt over apples and place apples on parchment paper to set!