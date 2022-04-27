Meatloaf and green beans are a dinnertime classic for many households. And while they say “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” — that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.

MasterChef winner and Fishers native Kelsey Murphy is a big believer in the traditional meatloaf texture, but she says she loves changing up the sauce to give the meat a little kick.

Murphy also has a secret for green beans. Try roasting instead of boiling!

You can try Murphy’s meatloaf and green beans on Sunday, May 1 during her Sunday Supper at Inspo in the Fishers Test Kitchen.

You can also try making some at home with her recipe.

Crispy Green Beans

Serves 4

1 lb. green beans

3 Tbsp. capers

3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

3 Tbsp. panko breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. grated parmesan

Zest of 1 lemon

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Pour onto large sheet pan and spread into single layer. Bake for 8 minutes. Removed from oven and toss mixture. Return to oven for about 8 more minutes or until beans are tender and starting to blister.

Homestyle Meatloaf and Sauce

Serves 4

Meatloaf:

2 lb. ground beef

1 onion, finely chopped

2 eggs

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. ketchup

3 Tbsp. fresh parsley finely chopped

2/3 c. panko bread crumbs

1/3 c. whole milk

1/3 c. grated parmesan cheese

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. paprika

Sauce:

3/4 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. BBQ sauce

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

2 tsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. salt

Spray loaf pan with non-stick spray. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In large bowl combine all ingredients for meatloaf. In separate small bowl combine ingredients for sauce. This will get placed on meatloaf part-way through baking. Add meat to loaf pan and press firmly. Turn meat out onto rimmed sheet pan that is lined with foil. Bake meatloaf for 45 minutes. Remove and place sauce over top of loaf. Return to oven and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes until internal temp is 165 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest 10-15 minutes prior to slicing.