Meatloaf and green beans are a dinnertime classic for many households. And while they say “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” — that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement.
MasterChef winner and Fishers native Kelsey Murphy is a big believer in the traditional meatloaf texture, but she says she loves changing up the sauce to give the meat a little kick.
Murphy also has a secret for green beans. Try roasting instead of boiling!
You can try Murphy’s meatloaf and green beans on Sunday, May 1 during her Sunday Supper at Inspo in the Fishers Test Kitchen.
You can also try making some at home with her recipe.
Crispy Green Beans
Serves 4
- 1 lb. green beans
- 3 Tbsp. capers
- 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts
- 3 Tbsp. panko breadcrumbs
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. grated parmesan
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Pour onto large sheet pan and spread into single layer.
- Bake for 8 minutes. Removed from oven and toss mixture. Return to oven for about 8 more minutes or until beans are tender and starting to blister.
Homestyle Meatloaf and Sauce
Serves 4
Meatloaf:
- 2 lb. ground beef
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 eggs
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tbsp. ketchup
- 3 Tbsp. fresh parsley finely chopped
- 2/3 c. panko bread crumbs
- 1/3 c. whole milk
- 1/3 c. grated parmesan cheese
- 2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
Sauce:
- 3/4 cup ketchup
- 2 Tbsp. BBQ sauce
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- 2 tsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- Spray loaf pan with non-stick spray. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In large bowl combine all ingredients for meatloaf.
- In separate small bowl combine ingredients for sauce. This will get placed on meatloaf part-way through baking.
- Add meat to loaf pan and press firmly. Turn meat out onto rimmed sheet pan that is lined with foil.
- Bake meatloaf for 45 minutes. Remove and place sauce over top of loaf. Return to oven and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes until internal temp is 165 degrees.
- Remove from oven and let rest 10-15 minutes prior to slicing.