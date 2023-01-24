January 24 is National Peanut Butter Day, and it’s a celebration of an ingredient that can make something either sweet or savory.

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy shows us how to do both.

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

2 cup creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup flax meal

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tsp. vanilla

16 oz. semi-sweet chocolate

Line a square baking pan with parchment. Place a medium saucepan over medium heat. Melt peanut butter. Add flax meal, maple syrup and vanilla and stir to combine and thickened. Pour this mixture into baking pan and spread evenly. Place into refrigerator while preparing chocolate. Chop chocolate into small pieces. Place chocolate into heatproof bowl over double boiler and allow chocolate to melt. Once melted pour over peanut butter mixture and return pan to fridge to set about 30 min to1 hour. Slice and enjoy!

Thai Chicken Noodle bowls with Peanut Sauce

1 lb. udon noodles or 2-3 packages soba noodles (discard seasoning packets)

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-size pieces

2 cup shredded cabbage

2 large carrots, peeled and shredded or thinly sliced

2 green onions, chopped

Peanut Sauce:

1/3 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce, or tamari

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 inch fresh ginger, grated

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. sriracha

Garnishes:

chopped peanuts

chopped cilantro

lime wedges

For Sauce:

Mix together all sauce ingredients in bowl and set aside.

For Noodles:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook according to package instructions. Drain. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper and add to skillet, cooking on all sides about 4 minutes total. Add cabbage, carrots, and green onions to pan and heat through, 2 minutes. Add in noodles and peanut sauce and stir to combine. Serve into bowls and top with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and lime wedges if desired.