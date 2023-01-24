January 24 is National Peanut Butter Day, and it’s a celebration of an ingredient that can make something either sweet or savory.
MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy shows us how to do both.
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
- 2 cup creamy peanut butter
- 3/4 cup flax meal
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 16 oz. semi-sweet chocolate
- Line a square baking pan with parchment.
- Place a medium saucepan over medium heat. Melt peanut butter. Add flax meal, maple syrup and vanilla and stir to combine and thickened.
- Pour this mixture into baking pan and spread evenly. Place into refrigerator while preparing chocolate.
- Chop chocolate into small pieces. Place chocolate into heatproof bowl over double boiler and allow chocolate to melt.
- Once melted pour over peanut butter mixture and return pan to fridge to set about 30 min to1 hour. Slice and enjoy!
Thai Chicken Noodle bowls with Peanut Sauce
- 1 lb. udon noodles or 2-3 packages soba noodles (discard seasoning packets)
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-size pieces
- 2 cup shredded cabbage
- 2 large carrots, peeled and shredded or thinly sliced
- 2 green onions, chopped
Peanut Sauce:
- 1/3 cup peanut butter
- 1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce, or tamari
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch fresh ginger, grated
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. sriracha
Garnishes:
- chopped peanuts
- chopped cilantro
- lime wedges
For Sauce:
- Mix together all sauce ingredients in bowl and set aside.
For Noodles:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook according to package instructions. Drain.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper and add to skillet, cooking on all sides about 4 minutes total. Add cabbage, carrots, and green onions to pan and heat through, 2 minutes. Add in noodles and peanut sauce and stir to combine.
- Serve into bowls and top with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and lime wedges if desired.