MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy shares tips on healthy breakfasts

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy joined FOX59 Morning News to share some healthy breakfast recipes and discuss her approach to coming up with recipes.

She also reveals three challenges people must overcome in order to eat healthy.

Photo via Kelsey Murphy

Leftover Dinner Egg Bites

6 eggs

1 1/3 c. Cottage cheese (4% fat works best)

1 1/4 c. Shredded cheese (use your favorite)

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

1 tsp hot sauce

Blend eggs, cottage cheese, salt, pepper and hot sauce in blender. Pour into greased mini muffin tin about 3/4 of the way up. Top each with desired add-ins.

Bake at 300 degrees for 22 minutes or until eggs are set.

Fill with leftover vegetables and protein from dinner! The combinations are endless!

Image via Kelsey Murphy

Overnight Oat Cups

Basic Formula

1/2c Old Fashioned Oats

1/2c Milk or favorite Dairy Alternative

2 tsp Chia Seeds

Chocolate Peanut Butter

1 Tbsp peanut butter

2 tsp cocoa nibs

Berry and cream

Frozen or warmed berries

Greek yogurt

Lemon zest

Apple pie

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 c diced apple sautéed with tsp sugar

Sprinkled with chopped pecans or favorite nut