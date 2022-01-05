MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy shares tips on healthy breakfasts

MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy joined FOX59 Morning News to share some healthy breakfast recipes and discuss her approach to coming up with recipes.
She also reveals three challenges people must overcome in order to eat healthy.
Leftover Dinner Egg Bites
- 6 eggs
- 1 1/3 c. Cottage cheese (4% fat works best)
- 1 1/4 c. Shredded cheese (use your favorite)
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp pepper
- 1 tsp hot sauce
Blend eggs, cottage cheese, salt, pepper and hot sauce in blender. Pour into greased mini muffin tin about 3/4 of the way up. Top each with desired add-ins.
Bake at 300 degrees for 22 minutes or until eggs are set.
Fill with leftover vegetables and protein from dinner! The combinations are endless!
Overnight Oat Cups
Basic Formula
- 1/2c Old Fashioned Oats
- 1/2c Milk or favorite Dairy Alternative
- 2 tsp Chia Seeds
Chocolate Peanut Butter
- 1 Tbsp peanut butter
- 2 tsp cocoa nibs
Berry and cream
- Frozen or warmed berries
- Greek yogurt
- Lemon zest
Apple pie
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 c diced apple sautéed with tsp sugar
- Sprinkled with chopped pecans or favorite nut