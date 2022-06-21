If you are anything like MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy, you plant fresh herbs in the spring with the expectation that you will be using them in your daily summer meals.

Murphy is helping make that dream a reality with some sauce recipes.

Lemon Herb Pasta Sauce:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1/2 cup fresh parsley

1/2 cup fresh basil

2-3 green onions

1/2 cup green olives

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Add all ingredients to a blender and let it rip. That’s it! Add to your favorite pasta.

Chimichurri Sauce

1 cup flat leaf parsley

1/4 cup fresh oregano

1/4 cup cilantro

3 green onions

3 cloves garlic

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

In food processor, pulse parsley, oregano, cilantro, green onions and garlic. Add remainder of ingredients and blend until combined. Top over grilled steak or veggies!