Sometimes moms are so busy taking care of others, they forget about their own health.

There are simple ways to eat smarter to help Mom’s muscles, bones, brain and heart healthy for a lifetime. Registered dietitian Kim Galeaz recommends eating more seafood, fruits, vegetables and getting adequate amounts of calcium and protein.

She shared some recipes to help you reach your health goals.

Crab Cake Sliders with Lemon Garlic Mayonnaise

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 large egg, lightly beaten

½ cup very finely diced red bell pepper

2/3 cup very finely chopped green onions (both green & white parts)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Old Bay Seafood Seasoning

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 pound refrigerated lump crab meat, picked free of any shell or cartilage

1 cup homemade whole wheat bread crumbs (3/4 cup if using purchased whole wheat bread crumbs) 4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

12 whole wheat/whole grain slider buns

Lemon garlic mayo: 3/4 cup light mayonnaise 1-1 1/2 Tablespoons lemon juice 2-3 teaspoons lemon zest 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder



In a medium/large bowl, stir together all ingredients except crab meat and bread crumbs until blended. Add crab meat and bread crumbs, stirring lightly. Form into patties using a ¼ cup measuring cup. Pat very lightly – don’t press excessively, but make them stick together – and place on lightly greased or oiled large 18×13-inch sheet pan. Refrigerate an hour or two before cooking to allow them to firm up.

Heat oven to 450⁰ F. Brush crab cakes with melted butter on tops and cook until they are browned on edges and tops, about 10 to 13 minutes. Watch closely. Serve cooked crab cakes on slider buns with lemon garlic (see note) mayo and lettuce if desired.

Serve with sliders on bun. Makes 12 sliders about ¾ cup mayo. Tip: 2 slices bread in food processer yields about 1 heaping cup crumbs.

NOTE: For lemon mayo: Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

POM Passion Smoothie

¼ to ½ cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

6 to 8 ounces non-fat plain yogurt

1 – 1 ½ cups fresh strawberries

Handful of ice

Blend all ingredients together until desired consistency. Enjoy immediately. Makes 1 serving.

Recipe and photo courtesy of www.PomWonderful.com Adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD