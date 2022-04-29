Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, and you may be talking your mom to a boozy brunch or maybe a quaint afternoon tea.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. is showing us how to combine the two with some tea-themed cocktails that are just right for Mom.

Black Tea Old Fashioned

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey
  • 1½ oz. Black tea simple syrup*
  • 3 dashes Orange bitters
  • Orange peel, to garnish

Craft:

  1. Add liquid ingredients to a mixing tin with ice, and stir gently to combine.
  2. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  3. Express orange peel over drink, then run around rim of glass.
  4. Drop peel into drink to garnish, and serve.

Simple Syrup recipe:

  1. Heat 8 oz. of water until boiling, then remove from heat, and add four black tea bags.
  2. Steep 15 minutes, then remove tea bags and add 4 oz. of sugar and stir until combined.
    Refrigerate unused portion in a sealed container for up to one week.

Iced coconut chai latte

Ingredients:

  • 1½ oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
  • 1 oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream
  • ¼ oz. Simple syrup
  • 2½ oz. Chai tea concentrate
  • Whipped cream and nutmeg, to garnish

Craft:

  1. Add all liquid ingredients to an ice-filled collins glass.
  2. Top with whipped cream and dust with nutmeg to garnish, then serve.