Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, and you may be talking your mom to a boozy brunch or maybe a quaint afternoon tea.
Hard Truth Distilling Co. is showing us how to combine the two with some tea-themed cocktails that are just right for Mom.
Black Tea Old Fashioned
Ingredients
- 2 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey
- 1½ oz. Black tea simple syrup*
- 3 dashes Orange bitters
- Orange peel, to garnish
Craft:
- Add liquid ingredients to a mixing tin with ice, and stir gently to combine.
- Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Express orange peel over drink, then run around rim of glass.
- Drop peel into drink to garnish, and serve.
Simple Syrup recipe:
- Heat 8 oz. of water until boiling, then remove from heat, and add four black tea bags.
- Steep 15 minutes, then remove tea bags and add 4 oz. of sugar and stir until combined.
Refrigerate unused portion in a sealed container for up to one week.
Iced coconut chai latte
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum
- 1 oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream
- ¼ oz. Simple syrup
- 2½ oz. Chai tea concentrate
- Whipped cream and nutmeg, to garnish
Craft:
- Add all liquid ingredients to an ice-filled collins glass.
- Top with whipped cream and dust with nutmeg to garnish, then serve.