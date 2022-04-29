Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, and you may be talking your mom to a boozy brunch or maybe a quaint afternoon tea.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. is showing us how to combine the two with some tea-themed cocktails that are just right for Mom.

Black Tea Old Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz. Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey

1½ oz. Black tea simple syrup*

3 dashes Orange bitters

Orange peel, to garnish

Craft:

Add liquid ingredients to a mixing tin with ice, and stir gently to combine. Strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Express orange peel over drink, then run around rim of glass. Drop peel into drink to garnish, and serve.

Simple Syrup recipe:

Heat 8 oz. of water until boiling, then remove from heat, and add four black tea bags. Steep 15 minutes, then remove tea bags and add 4 oz. of sugar and stir until combined.

Refrigerate unused portion in a sealed container for up to one week.

Iced coconut chai latte

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

1 oz. Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum Cream

¼ oz. Simple syrup

2½ oz. Chai tea concentrate

Whipped cream and nutmeg, to garnish

Craft:

Add all liquid ingredients to an ice-filled collins glass. Top with whipped cream and dust with nutmeg to garnish, then serve.