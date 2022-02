February 22 is National Margarita Day — a celebration of the classic cocktail that combines tequila and lime.

Zoe Hayes, a bartender at Bocca restaurant, is offering up an Italian take as well as a classic margarita recipe.

Italian Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Avion Silver

1 oz. fresh lime

.75 Italicus

Bar spoon of agave

Combine all ingredients. Enjoy.

Classic Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Avion Reposado

1 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. Fresh Lime

Saline drops

Combine all ingredients. Enjoy.