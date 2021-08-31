National Trail Mix Day: Recipes to savor the salty and sweet flavor combo

You don’t have to be a hiker or biker to enjoy trail mix. The portable snack can be enjoyed anywhere, even on your couch!

August 31 is National Trail Mix Day, and registered dietitian Kim Galeaz is showing us how easy it is to make trail mix at home.

Hike, Bike, and Swim Snack Mix

Ingredients

1 cup bite-size Frosted Mini Wheats

1 ½ cups Kroger Toasted O’s (Cheerios)

1 cup Goldfish crackers

1 ½ cups Kroger honey-roasted peanuts

¾ cup dried tart cherries or dried cranberries

¾ cup Kroger raisins

Directions

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Store in a tightly covered container or zippered freezer bag at room temperature. Can also be frozen.

Yield: About 6 ½ cups snack mix (13 servings of ½ cup each)

Trail Mix Fruit & Nut Cookies

Ingredients

2/3 cup chopped pecans*

2/3 cup chopped roasted salted almonds*

2/3 cup Kroger raisins*

2/3 cup Kroger dried cranberries or tart cherries*

1 ½ cups M&M’s candy pieces

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup Kroger creamy peanut butter

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 large eggs

2 cups Kroger old-fashioned oats

1 ¾ cups white whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

*Customize with your favorite dried fruit and nut combo. Just use 2 cups of nuts and 2 cups of dried fruit total.

Directions

Heat oven to 375⁰F. In a medium bowl, stir together nuts, dried fruits and candy pieces. Set aside. In a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter, peanut butter, both sugars, vanilla and almond extract until blended and creamy. Add eggs and beat until blended. Add oats, flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt and mix until completely combined. Stir in fruit-nut mixture, mixing just until combined; avoid over-mixing. Using a #40 cookie scoop (1 ½ tablespoon size leveled), drop dough onto ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned on bottoms – cookies will harden as they cool. Cool 1 minute on baking sheet, then remove cookies to wire cooling racks to cool completely. Store cookies in tightly covered container or freezer zippered bags. Can also be frozen.

Yield: 62 – 64 cookies

Trail Mix Peanut Butter Dip

Ingredients

1 heaping cup Kroger creamy peanut butter

½ cup plain Greek yogurt (2% or 5% preferably)

2 tablespoons honey

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

6 to 8 tablespoons milk

½ cup raisins (or other favorite dried fruit)

2/3 cup coarsely chopped Kroger honey roasted peanuts

¾ cup favorite granola (preferably without fruit)

Serve with: apple slices and celery sticks

Directions

In a medium bowl, stir peanut butter and yogurt together until blended. Stir in honey and vanilla. Slowly stir in milk, starting with 6 tablespoons and adding 1 or 2 more tablespoons until “dip” consistency. Stir in dried fruit, peanuts and granola. Serve immediately or refrigerate. Tip: stir in granola and peanuts right before serving as these items have a tendency to get slightly “soggy” after a while in the dip. Serve with thick apple slices and celery sticks.

Yield: 3 ¼ cups dip

Kim’s Tropical Trail Mix

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups Kroger Oat Squares Cereal

1 bag (4 oz.) dried mango, chopped (roughly a heaping ¾ cup total)

1 bag (6 oz.) dried pineapple, cut in half (roughly a heaping 1 cup total)

1 cup dried banana chips

1 cup cashew halves and pieces

1 cup macadamia nuts

½ to ¾ cup Kroger unsweetened shredded coconut

Directions

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Transfer to a large zippered freezer bag or portion into little baggies or containers. Can also be frozen.

Yield: about 7 ½ cups trail mix (roughly 15 servings of ½-cup each)