Antipasto Skewers

Elevate your appetizer game with our delightful and fun antipasto skewers! Bursting with vibrant colors and bold flavors, each skewer is a playful medley of savory bites.

Ingredients

24 Grape Tomatoes (about 1 pint)

1 Carton (8 oz.) Cherry-Size Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

12 Thin Slices Hard Salami (about ¼ lb.)

12 pimiento-stuffed Queen Olives

Italian Vinaigrette, optional

Instructions

On 12 wooden 6-inch skewers, alternately thread tomatoes, mozzarella, folded salami slices and olives.

Refrigerate until serving. If desired, drizzle skewers with vinaigrette to serve.

