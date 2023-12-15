(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Antipasto Skewers
Elevate your appetizer game with our delightful and fun antipasto skewers! Bursting with vibrant colors and bold flavors, each skewer is a playful medley of savory bites.
Ingredients
- 24 Grape Tomatoes (about 1 pint)
- 1 Carton (8 oz.) Cherry-Size Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
- 12 Thin Slices Hard Salami (about ¼ lb.)
- 12 pimiento-stuffed Queen Olives
- Italian Vinaigrette, optional
Instructions
- On 12 wooden 6-inch skewers, alternately thread tomatoes, mozzarella, folded salami slices and olives.
- Refrigerate until serving. If desired, drizzle skewers with vinaigrette to serve.