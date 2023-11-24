(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Skillet Beer Cheese Dip with Pretzel Bites
Unleash a game-day sensation with this irresistible medley of three different types of cheese. Add in pretzels and bacon and it’s the perfect snack for any tailgate.
Ingredients
- 8 Hickory Smoked Bacon Slices, coarsely
- chopped (1 cup)
- 1 (12oz.) package Frozen Pretzel Bites (such as Superpretzel), salt packet reserved
- 1 (8oz.) package Cream Cheese, softened
- 1 (8oz.) block sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
- 1 (7oz.) block Havarti Cheese, shredded (about 1 ¾ cups)
- ½ cup (4oz.) IPA-style Beer
- 2 tbsp. Whole Grain Mustard
- ½ tsp. Garlic Powder
- ⅛ tsp. Cayenne Pepper
- 2 tbsp. Fresh Chives, finely chopped
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat a 9-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high. Add
chopped bacon, and cook, stirring often, until fat is rendered and bacon is almost crisp,
about 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper
towel-lined plate, and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon of drippings in skillet.
- Toss together pretzel bites and 2 tablespoons of water on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle
half of the reserved salt packet evenly over pretzel bites, tossing until coated, and set
aside. Discard the remaining half of the reserved salt packet.
- Stir together cream cheese, cheddar, havarti, beer, mustard, garlic powder, and cayenne
pepper in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Spoon cheese mixture into skillet,
and spread in an even layer. Bake in a preheated oven until hot and bubbly around the
edges, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, and let cool for 5 minutes (do not turn
off the oven).
- While the dip cools, bake pretzels at 400 degrees until heated through, about 5 minutes.
Arrange pretzel bites around edges of dip in skillet; sprinkle center evenly with chives
and reserved bacon. Served dip immediately with any remaining pretzel bites.