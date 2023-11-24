(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Skillet Beer Cheese Dip with Pretzel Bites

Unleash a game-day sensation with this irresistible medley of three different types of cheese. Add in pretzels and bacon and it’s the perfect snack for any tailgate.

Ingredients

  • 8 Hickory Smoked Bacon Slices, coarsely
  • chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 (12oz.) package Frozen Pretzel Bites (such as Superpretzel), salt packet reserved
  • 1 (8oz.) package Cream Cheese, softened
  • 1 (8oz.) block sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
  • 1 (7oz.) block Havarti Cheese, shredded (about 1 ¾ cups)
  • ½ cup (4oz.) IPA-style Beer
  • 2 tbsp. Whole Grain Mustard
  • ½ tsp. Garlic Powder
  • ⅛ tsp. Cayenne Pepper
  • 2 tbsp. Fresh Chives, finely chopped

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat a 9-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high. Add
    chopped bacon, and cook, stirring often, until fat is rendered and bacon is almost crisp,
    about 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper
    towel-lined plate, and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon of drippings in skillet.
  • Toss together pretzel bites and 2 tablespoons of water on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle
    half of the reserved salt packet evenly over pretzel bites, tossing until coated, and set
    aside. Discard the remaining half of the reserved salt packet.
  • Stir together cream cheese, cheddar, havarti, beer, mustard, garlic powder, and cayenne
    pepper in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Spoon cheese mixture into skillet,
    and spread in an even layer. Bake in a preheated oven until hot and bubbly around the
    edges, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, and let cool for 5 minutes (do not turn
    off the oven).
  • While the dip cools, bake pretzels at 400 degrees until heated through, about 5 minutes.
    Arrange pretzel bites around edges of dip in skillet; sprinkle center evenly with chives
    and reserved bacon. Served dip immediately with any remaining pretzel bites.

