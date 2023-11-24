(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Skillet Beer Cheese Dip with Pretzel Bites

Unleash a game-day sensation with this irresistible medley of three different types of cheese. Add in pretzels and bacon and it’s the perfect snack for any tailgate.

Ingredients

8 Hickory Smoked Bacon Slices, coarsely

chopped (1 cup)

1 (12oz.) package Frozen Pretzel Bites (such as Superpretzel), salt packet reserved

1 (8oz.) package Cream Cheese, softened

1 (8oz.) block sharp Cheddar Cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)

1 (7oz.) block Havarti Cheese, shredded (about 1 ¾ cups)

½ cup (4oz.) IPA-style Beer

2 tbsp. Whole Grain Mustard

½ tsp. Garlic Powder

⅛ tsp. Cayenne Pepper

2 tbsp. Fresh Chives, finely chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Heat a 9-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high. Add

chopped bacon, and cook, stirring often, until fat is rendered and bacon is almost crisp,

about 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper

towel-lined plate, and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon of drippings in skillet.

chopped bacon, and cook, stirring often, until fat is rendered and bacon is almost crisp, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, and set aside. Reserve 1 tablespoon of drippings in skillet. Toss together pretzel bites and 2 tablespoons of water on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle

half of the reserved salt packet evenly over pretzel bites, tossing until coated, and set

aside. Discard the remaining half of the reserved salt packet.

half of the reserved salt packet evenly over pretzel bites, tossing until coated, and set aside. Discard the remaining half of the reserved salt packet. Stir together cream cheese, cheddar, havarti, beer, mustard, garlic powder, and cayenne

pepper in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Spoon cheese mixture into skillet,

and spread in an even layer. Bake in a preheated oven until hot and bubbly around the

edges, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, and let cool for 5 minutes (do not turn

off the oven).

pepper in a medium bowl until thoroughly combined. Spoon cheese mixture into skillet, and spread in an even layer. Bake in a preheated oven until hot and bubbly around the edges, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, and let cool for 5 minutes (do not turn off the oven). While the dip cools, bake pretzels at 400 degrees until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Arrange pretzel bites around edges of dip in skillet; sprinkle center evenly with chives

and reserved bacon. Served dip immediately with any remaining pretzel bites.

To see all the tailgate recipes from Needler’s click here.