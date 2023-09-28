(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Buffalo Chicken Crescent Rolls

These mouthwatering crescent rolls are an explosion of flavor, with a creamy blend of shredded chicken, cream cheese, cheddar, and zesty buffalo wing sauce encased in flaky dough, creating a snack that’s irresistibly bold and savory.

Ingredients

1 cup shredded cooked chicken

4 ounces cream cheese cubed

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons prepared ranch salad dressing

2 tablespoons buffalo wing sauce

2 tubes (8 oz. each) refrigerated crescent rolls

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a small saucepan, combine chicken, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, and wing sauce. Cook and stir over low heat until the cheeses are melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Unroll tubes of crescent dough; separate into 16 triangles. Place 1 tablespoon chicken mixture in the center of each triangle; sprinkle with 1 pinch seams to seal (filling will not be completely enclosed). Place on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake until golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Serve warm.

