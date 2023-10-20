(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

4-Ingredient Chicken Taquitos

Experience the simplicity of savory delight as tender diced chicken, four-cheese Mexican blend, and zesty salsa unite within soft flour tortillas, creating golden, crispy taquitos that are perfect for dipping and garnishing with your favorite toppings.

Ingredients

10 6 inch Soft Flour Tortillas

1 Cup Cup Finely Diced Chicken

1 Cup 4-Cheese Mexican Shredded Cheese

⅓ Cup Cup Salsa or Taco Sauce

Optional Garnishes For Serving: Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Olives, Sliced Green Onion

Instructions

In a large bowl, stir together chicken, cheese, and salsa.

Divide the chicken mixture evenly down the side of each tortilla. Roll up the tortilla and place it on a foil-lined baking sheet.

Continue filling the remaining tortillas.

When all tortillas are lined up on the baking sheet, spray tops with cooking spray to help brown and crisp in the oven.

Bake taquitos at 400 degrees for about 15-20 minutes, or until crispy.

To see all the tailgate recipes from Needler’s click here.