(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

4-Ingredient Chicken Taquitos

Experience the simplicity of savory delight as tender diced chicken, four-cheese Mexican blend, and zesty salsa unite within soft flour tortillas, creating golden, crispy taquitos that are perfect for dipping and garnishing with your favorite toppings.

Ingredients

  • 10 6 inch Soft Flour Tortillas
  • 1 Cup Cup Finely Diced Chicken
  • 1 Cup 4-Cheese Mexican Shredded Cheese
  • ⅓ Cup Cup Salsa or Taco Sauce
  • Optional Garnishes For Serving: Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Olives, Sliced Green Onion

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, stir together chicken, cheese, and salsa.
  • Divide the chicken mixture evenly down the side of each tortilla. Roll up the tortilla and place it on a foil-lined baking sheet.
  • Continue filling the remaining tortillas.
  • When all tortillas are lined up on the baking sheet, spray tops with cooking spray to help brown and crisp in the oven.
  • Bake taquitos at 400 degrees for about 15-20 minutes, or until crispy.

