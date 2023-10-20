(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
4-Ingredient Chicken Taquitos
Experience the simplicity of savory delight as tender diced chicken, four-cheese Mexican blend, and zesty salsa unite within soft flour tortillas, creating golden, crispy taquitos that are perfect for dipping and garnishing with your favorite toppings.
Ingredients
- 10 6 inch Soft Flour Tortillas
- 1 Cup Cup Finely Diced Chicken
- 1 Cup 4-Cheese Mexican Shredded Cheese
- ⅓ Cup Cup Salsa or Taco Sauce
- Optional Garnishes For Serving: Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Olives, Sliced Green Onion
Instructions
- In a large bowl, stir together chicken, cheese, and salsa.
- Divide the chicken mixture evenly down the side of each tortilla. Roll up the tortilla and place it on a foil-lined baking sheet.
- Continue filling the remaining tortillas.
- When all tortillas are lined up on the baking sheet, spray tops with cooking spray to help brown and crisp in the oven.
- Bake taquitos at 400 degrees for about 15-20 minutes, or until crispy.