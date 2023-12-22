(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Football Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Dip

This irresistible dessert is a winning combination of creamy cheesecake goodness blended with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies, creating a delightful texture and flavor that will score big with your taste buds.

Ingredients

  • 8oz. cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup salted butter, softened
  • 1 ½ powdered sugar
  • 20 Oreo cookies, crushed
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
  • White chocolate chips, white frosting, or white candy melts, for decorating

Instructions

  • 1. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or a hand mixer, beat together the cream cheese, until well-combined and fluffy.
  • 2. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract to the cream cheese mixture and cream it together until well-combined and fluffy.
  • 3. Add the crushed sandwich cookies and mix on low speed until well combined
  • 4. Scoop the mixture onto a piece of plastic wrap and cover it to form a ball. Place it on a baking sheet to ensure it keeps its shape in the refrigerator. While it is covered in plastic wrap and on the baking sheet, shape it into a football. It does not need to be perfect, just the general shape, and you can adjust later. Shaping it while it is already in the plastic wrap prevents it from making a mess. Refrigerate for at least an hour, or until firm.
  • 5. Unwrap the cheesecake football, and place it on a serving tray. You may adjust as needed to get the perfect shape you want. Then coat with mini chocolate chips by pressing them in slightly.
  • 6. Decorate with white chocolate chips, white frosting, etc. in any way that you choose to create the “football laces.”
  • 7. Surround the football with fruit and cookies to dip in it. Serve and enjoy!

