Football Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Dip

This irresistible dessert is a winning combination of creamy cheesecake goodness blended with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies, creating a delightful texture and flavor that will score big with your taste buds.

Ingredients

8oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup salted butter, softened

1 ½ powdered sugar

20 Oreo cookies, crushed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips

White chocolate chips, white frosting, or white candy melts, for decorating

Instructions

1. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or a hand mixer, beat together the cream cheese, until well-combined and fluffy.

2. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract to the cream cheese mixture and cream it together until well-combined and fluffy.

3. Add the crushed sandwich cookies and mix on low speed until well combined

4. Scoop the mixture onto a piece of plastic wrap and cover it to form a ball. Place it on a baking sheet to ensure it keeps its shape in the refrigerator. While it is covered in plastic wrap and on the baking sheet, shape it into a football. It does not need to be perfect, just the general shape, and you can adjust later. Shaping it while it is already in the plastic wrap prevents it from making a mess. Refrigerate for at least an hour, or until firm.

5. Unwrap the cheesecake football, and place it on a serving tray. You may adjust as needed to get the perfect shape you want. Then coat with mini chocolate chips by pressing them in slightly.

6. Decorate with white chocolate chips, white frosting, etc. in any way that you choose to create the “football laces.”

7. Surround the football with fruit and cookies to dip in it. Serve and enjoy!

