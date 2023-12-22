(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Football Cookies and Cream Cheesecake Dip
This irresistible dessert is a winning combination of creamy cheesecake goodness blended with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies, creating a delightful texture and flavor that will score big with your taste buds.
Ingredients
- 8oz. cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup salted butter, softened
- 1 ½ powdered sugar
- 20 Oreo cookies, crushed
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
- White chocolate chips, white frosting, or white candy melts, for decorating
Instructions
- 1. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or a hand mixer, beat together the cream cheese, until well-combined and fluffy.
- 2. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract to the cream cheese mixture and cream it together until well-combined and fluffy.
- 3. Add the crushed sandwich cookies and mix on low speed until well combined
- 4. Scoop the mixture onto a piece of plastic wrap and cover it to form a ball. Place it on a baking sheet to ensure it keeps its shape in the refrigerator. While it is covered in plastic wrap and on the baking sheet, shape it into a football. It does not need to be perfect, just the general shape, and you can adjust later. Shaping it while it is already in the plastic wrap prevents it from making a mess. Refrigerate for at least an hour, or until firm.
- 5. Unwrap the cheesecake football, and place it on a serving tray. You may adjust as needed to get the perfect shape you want. Then coat with mini chocolate chips by pressing them in slightly.
- 6. Decorate with white chocolate chips, white frosting, etc. in any way that you choose to create the “football laces.”
- 7. Surround the football with fruit and cookies to dip in it. Serve and enjoy!