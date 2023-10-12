(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Crockpot BBQ Meatballs
Elevate your appetizer game with Crockpot BBQ Meatballs, where the magical combination of grape jelly and BBQ sauce transforms ordinary meatballs into a symphony of flavors that simmer to mouthwatering tenderness – the ultimate crowd-pleaser!
Ingredients
- 18 oz. Grape Jelly
- 18 oz. BBQ Sauce
- 32 oz. Bag Frozen Fully Cooked Meatballs (about 50)
Instructions
- In a medium bowl or the base of the slow cooker, combine the grape jelly and BBQ sauce. Add meatballs and stir until coated in sauce.
- Cook on high for 2 to 3 hours or low 3 to 4 hours. Turn the slow cooker to warm until ready to serve.
- Enjoy as an appetizer or serve over rice with green onions for a main dish.