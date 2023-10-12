(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Crockpot BBQ Meatballs

Elevate your appetizer game with Crockpot BBQ Meatballs, where the magical combination of grape jelly and BBQ sauce transforms ordinary meatballs into a symphony of flavors that simmer to mouthwatering tenderness – the ultimate crowd-pleaser!

Ingredients

18 oz. Grape Jelly

18 oz. BBQ Sauce

32 oz. Bag Frozen Fully Cooked Meatballs (about 50)

Instructions

In a medium bowl or the base of the slow cooker, combine the grape jelly and BBQ sauce. Add meatballs and stir until coated in sauce.

Cook on high for 2 to 3 hours or low 3 to 4 hours. Turn the slow cooker to warm until ready to serve.

Enjoy as an appetizer or serve over rice with green onions for a main dish.

