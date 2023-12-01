(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Deviled Egg Footballs

Laces out! Needler’s puts a gridiron twist on a classic appetizer with deviled egg footballs.

Ingredients

  • 6 large hardboiled eggs
  • ⅓ cup Miracle Whip or mayonnaise, plus 1 more tbsp for decoration
  • ½ teaspoon yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon sweet pickle juice
  • 1 pinch table salt
  • 5 slices bacon, finely chopped

Instructions

  • Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise.
  • Remove the yolks and crumble them into a bowl.
  • Add ⅓ cup Miracle Whip or mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice, and salt, and stir until
    smooth and creamy.
  • Equally divide the filling among the 12 egg halves, spreading the filling in an even layer
    over top of the egg, leaving about ⅛ of an inch border around the outer edge of the egg.
  • Sprinkle bacon over top and use your fingers to press the bacon into a football shape.
  • Spoon the remaining 1 tablespoon of Miracle Whip or mayo into a small zip-top bag.
    Snip off the tip leaving a small opening.
  • Add 3-4 short lines of mayo going across the long line to create football laces.
  • Serve and enjoy!

