(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Deviled Egg Footballs
Laces out! Needler’s puts a gridiron twist on a classic appetizer with deviled egg footballs.
Ingredients
- 6 large hardboiled eggs
- ⅓ cup Miracle Whip or mayonnaise, plus 1 more tbsp for decoration
- ½ teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 teaspoon sweet pickle juice
- 1 pinch table salt
- 5 slices bacon, finely chopped
Instructions
- Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise.
- Remove the yolks and crumble them into a bowl.
- Add ⅓ cup Miracle Whip or mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice, and salt, and stir until
smooth and creamy.
- Equally divide the filling among the 12 egg halves, spreading the filling in an even layer
over top of the egg, leaving about ⅛ of an inch border around the outer edge of the egg.
- Sprinkle bacon over top and use your fingers to press the bacon into a football shape.
- Spoon the remaining 1 tablespoon of Miracle Whip or mayo into a small zip-top bag.
Snip off the tip leaving a small opening.
- Add 3-4 short lines of mayo going across the long line to create football laces.
- Serve and enjoy!