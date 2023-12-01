(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Deviled Egg Footballs

Laces out! Needler’s puts a gridiron twist on a classic appetizer with deviled egg footballs.

Ingredients

6 large hardboiled eggs

⅓ cup Miracle Whip or mayonnaise, plus 1 more tbsp for decoration

½ teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon sweet pickle juice

1 pinch table salt

5 slices bacon, finely chopped

Instructions

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise.

Remove the yolks and crumble them into a bowl.

Add ⅓ cup Miracle Whip or mayonnaise, mustard, pickle juice, and salt, and stir until

smooth and creamy.

smooth and creamy. Equally divide the filling among the 12 egg halves, spreading the filling in an even layer

over top of the egg, leaving about ⅛ of an inch border around the outer edge of the egg.

over top of the egg, leaving about ⅛ of an inch border around the outer edge of the egg. Sprinkle bacon over top and use your fingers to press the bacon into a football shape.

Spoon the remaining 1 tablespoon of Miracle Whip or mayo into a small zip-top bag.

Snip off the tip leaving a small opening.

Snip off the tip leaving a small opening. Add 3-4 short lines of mayo going across the long line to create football laces.

Serve and enjoy!

To see all the tailgate recipes from Needler’s click here.