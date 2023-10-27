(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Football Pops

Kick off your game day festivities with Football Pops, where Nutter Butter cookies take center stage, enveloped in a rich light cocoa candy coating and adorned with intricate white chocolate laces, crafting a treat that’s as fun to make as it is to devour.

Ingredients

Nutter Butters

2 Cups Light Cocoa Candy Melts

1 Cup White Candy Melts

Colorful Lollipop Sticks (can coordinate with team colors)

Decorating Bag

Parchment Paper

Instructions

Lay out a piece of parchment paper into a baking sheet and aside. In a small microwave safe bowl, heat 2 cups of light cocoa candy melts on 50% power in the microwave for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until melted.

Carefully separate each cookie, dip the ends of your lollipop sticks into the melted chocolate and place onto one half of a nutter butter and carefully sandwich the other on top.

Put your cookies on a baking pan and freeze for five minutes allowing the chocolate inside to harden.

Once the chocolate inside the cookie has hardened, dunk each cookie into the melted chocolate, place back into the baking sheet and into the freezer for 10-15 minutes.

In a separate microwave safe bowl, heat one cup of tour white candy melts on 50% power for 2-3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until melted and pour into a decorating bag.

Cut a small tip off the end of your decorating bag, use the bag to draw the football laces onto each chocolate covered Nutter Butter and let the chocolate harden.

