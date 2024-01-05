(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Fried Mac And Cheese Balls



Indulge in the irresistible delight of Fried Mac and Cheese Balls—a perfect fusion of creamy comfort and crispy perfection. This delectable appetizer starts with a velvety blend of macaroni and gooey cheese, seasoned to perfection.

Ingredients

3 cups macaroni and cheese, refrigerated for at least 4 hours

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 cups vegetable oil

Instructions

Scoop out a spoonful of mac and cheese using a cookie scoop and shape into a 1.5-inch ball. Repeat with all mac and cheese.

Place beaten egg into one bowl, and panko breadcrumbs into another bowl. Coat each mac and cheese ball into the eggs and then dredge in panko to fully coat.

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium high heat until shimmering and sizzling hot, about 4 minutes. Carefully add the mac and cheese balls, about 4-5 at a time (you will have to fry in batches). Fry until golden and crispy on all sides, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel to soak up any excess oil. Serve hot.

To see all the tailgate recipes from Needler’s click here.