(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Hot Corn Dip

Indulge in the irresistible allure of Hot Corn Dip, where the comforting embrace of cream cheese, three varieties of cheese, and a touch of spice transform humble corn into a sizzling sensation that pairs perfectly with crunchy veggies, tortilla chips, or crackers – a flavor explosion you won’t want to miss!

Ingredients

2 (15.25oz.) cans whole kernel corn

1 (8oz.) package cream cheese (at room temperature)

¼ Cup Sour Cream

½ Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

½ Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese, divided

½ Cup Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese, divided

½ tsp. Garlic Powder

½ tsp. Chili Powder

To Serve: Carrot and celery sticks, tortilla chips, and/or crackers

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2.5-qt casserole dish with cooking spray

In a large bowl, stir together corn, cream cheese, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, ¼ cup of the cheddar cheese, ¼ cup of the pepper jack cheese, garlic powder, and chili powder until evenly combined.

Pour the corn mixture into the prepared casserole dish.

Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup pepper jack cheese and ¼ cup cheddar cheese over the top.

Bake in a preheated oven, uncovered, 25-25 minutes, until the edges bubble and just start to brown. Garnish with green onions, jalapeño slices, or cilantro, if using.

