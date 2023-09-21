(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Hot Italian Club Sliders

Take your taste buds on a flavor-packed journey with Hot Italian Sub Sliders, featuring layers of deli goodness sandwiched between pillowy Hawaiian rolls, crowned with a savory buttery blend of Italian seasonings, and served with marinara sauce for an Italian-inspired masterpiece that’ll have you saying ‘bellissimo!’

Ingredients

  • 12-count slider buns Hawaiian rolls
  • 12 slices ham
  • 12 slices salami
  • 12 slices pepperoni large rounds
  • 6 slices provolone cheese
  • 1/2 cup roasted red pepper slices
  • 1/2 banana peppers sliced
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
  • Marinara sauce for dipping

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice your slider buns in half, place the bottom of the buns in a baking dish, and layer your ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone over the top.
  • Sprinkle with roasted red peppers and banana peppers.
  • In a small bowl whisk together butter and Italian seasoning.
  • Place the other half of the slider buns on top.
  • Brush on top of buns with butter mixture.
  • Cover with tinfoil and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven and brush with more butter if desired.

To see all the tailgate recipes from Needler’s click here.