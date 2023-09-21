(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Hot Italian Club Sliders

Take your taste buds on a flavor-packed journey with Hot Italian Sub Sliders, featuring layers of deli goodness sandwiched between pillowy Hawaiian rolls, crowned with a savory buttery blend of Italian seasonings, and served with marinara sauce for an Italian-inspired masterpiece that’ll have you saying ‘bellissimo!’

Ingredients

12-count slider buns Hawaiian rolls

12 slices ham

12 slices salami

12 slices pepperoni large rounds

6 slices provolone cheese

1/2 cup roasted red pepper slices

1/2 banana peppers sliced

1/4 cup butter

1 Tbsp Italian seasoning

Marinara sauce for dipping

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice your slider buns in half, place the bottom of the buns in a baking dish, and layer your ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone over the top.

Sprinkle with roasted red peppers and banana peppers.

In a small bowl whisk together butter and Italian seasoning.

Place the other half of the slider buns on top.

Brush on top of buns with butter mixture.

Cover with tinfoil and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and brush with more butter if desired.

To see all the tailgate recipes from Needler’s click here.