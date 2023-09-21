(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Hot Italian Club Sliders
Take your taste buds on a flavor-packed journey with Hot Italian Sub Sliders, featuring layers of deli goodness sandwiched between pillowy Hawaiian rolls, crowned with a savory buttery blend of Italian seasonings, and served with marinara sauce for an Italian-inspired masterpiece that’ll have you saying ‘bellissimo!’
Ingredients
- 12-count slider buns Hawaiian rolls
- 12 slices ham
- 12 slices salami
- 12 slices pepperoni large rounds
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- 1/2 cup roasted red pepper slices
- 1/2 banana peppers sliced
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
- Marinara sauce for dipping
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice your slider buns in half, place the bottom of the buns in a baking dish, and layer your ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone over the top.
- Sprinkle with roasted red peppers and banana peppers.
- In a small bowl whisk together butter and Italian seasoning.
- Place the other half of the slider buns on top.
- Brush on top of buns with butter mixture.
- Cover with tinfoil and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and brush with more butter if desired.