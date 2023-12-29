(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Lemony Fruit Dip

Elevate your fruit platter to a whole new level with this Lemony Fruit Dip! This zesty and refreshing dip is a burst of citrusy delight, blending the bright and tangy notes of fresh lemons with the creamy decadence of a light and fluffy base. Perfect for dipping your favorite fruits, this delectable accompaniment adds a sunshine-infused twist to every bite.

Ingredients

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

1 ½ teaspoons grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 carton (8oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed

4 to 5 drops yellow food coloring, optional

Assorted fresh fruit

Instructions

In a bowl, mix confectioners sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice until blended. Stir in whipped topping and, if desired, food coloring. Refrigerate, covered, at least 4 hours before serving. Serve with fruit.

