(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Lemony Fruit Dip
Elevate your fruit platter to a whole new level with this Lemony Fruit Dip! This zesty and refreshing dip is a burst of citrusy delight, blending the bright and tangy notes of fresh lemons with the creamy decadence of a light and fluffy base. Perfect for dipping your favorite fruits, this delectable accompaniment adds a sunshine-infused twist to every bite.
Ingredients
- ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons grated lemon zest
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 carton (8oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 4 to 5 drops yellow food coloring, optional
- Assorted fresh fruit
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix confectioners sugar, lemon zest, and lemon juice until blended. Stir in whipped topping and, if desired, food coloring. Refrigerate, covered, at least 4 hours before serving. Serve with fruit.