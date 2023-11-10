(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Ultimate Tailgate Party Mix
Unleash a game day sensation with this irresistible medley of Peanut Butter Chex Cereal, sweet kettle corn, crunchy football-shaped pretzels, honey-kissed peanuts, and the colorful pop of candy-coated chocolate candies, all coming together in one bowl for a tailgate snack that’s the ultimate touchdown in taste and texture!
Ingredients
- 6 Cups Peanut Butter Chex Cereal
- 3 Cups Kettle Corn
- 1.5 Cups Football Shaped Pretzels or Mini Pretzel Twists
- 1 Cup Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 1 Cup Candy-Coated Chocolate Candies
Instructions
- In a large bowl, add ingredients; mix well.