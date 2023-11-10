(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Ultimate Tailgate Party Mix

Unleash a game day sensation with this irresistible medley of Peanut Butter Chex Cereal, sweet kettle corn, crunchy football-shaped pretzels, honey-kissed peanuts, and the colorful pop of candy-coated chocolate candies, all coming together in one bowl for a tailgate snack that’s the ultimate touchdown in taste and texture!

Ingredients

6 Cups Peanut Butter Chex Cereal

3 Cups Kettle Corn

1.5 Cups Football Shaped Pretzels or Mini Pretzel Twists

1 Cup Honey Roasted Peanuts

1 Cup Candy-Coated Chocolate Candies

Instructions

In a large bowl, add ingredients; mix well.

