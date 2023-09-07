(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Pigskin in a Blanket
Get ready to score big with Pigskin in a Blanket, where mini hot dogs snuggle inside buttery crescent rolls, achieving a delightful balance of crispy and tender, and a dash of mustard ‘lace’ for a playful nod to the football season – it’s a winning appetizer for any gathering.
Ingredients
- 2 tubes (8 oz. each) refrigerated crescent rolls
- 24 mini hot dogs
- 1 tsp. Black Pepper
- 1 tsp. Coarse Salt
- Yellow Mustard
- Ketchup, for serving
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Slice crescent rolls lengthwise into thirds. Place a mini hotdog on the thick end of each triangle and roll up.
- Arrange the pigs in a football shape, side by side, on the baking sheet. They should be touching! Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the crescents are golden.
- Draw lines with yellow mustard to mimic the laces of a football. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Serve with ketchup