(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Pigskin in a Blanket

Get ready to score big with Pigskin in a Blanket, where mini hot dogs snuggle inside buttery crescent rolls, achieving a delightful balance of crispy and tender, and a dash of mustard ‘lace’ for a playful nod to the football season – it’s a winning appetizer for any gathering.

Ingredients

2 tubes (8 oz. each) refrigerated crescent rolls

24 mini hot dogs

1 tsp. Black Pepper

1 tsp. Coarse Salt

Yellow Mustard

Ketchup, for serving

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice crescent rolls lengthwise into thirds. Place a mini hotdog on the thick end of each triangle and roll up.

Arrange the pigs in a football shape, side by side, on the baking sheet. They should be touching! Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the crescents are golden.

Draw lines with yellow mustard to mimic the laces of a football. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving. Serve with ketchup

