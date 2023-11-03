(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Rainbow Sherbet Punch

Quench your thirst with this sparkling and colorful creation, as the lemon-lime soda mingles with the fruity embrace of Hawaiian Punch, crowned with scoops of vibrant rainbow sherbet that dance in a refreshing symphony of flavors – a drink that’s as delightful to the eyes as it is to the taste buds!

Ingredients

Sprite/Starry

Hawaiian Punch

Rainbow Sherbet

Instructions

Mix equal parts Sprite/Starry with Hawaiian Punch. Then, top it with the rainbow sherbet ice cream and serve.

