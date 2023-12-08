(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Snickers Dip

Want a sweet treat? How about combining Snickers, caramel and other tasty ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 8oz. cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2-4 tbsp. caramel syrup, divided
  • 6 fun size Snickers bars, cut up and divided

Instructions

  • Blend cream cheese, brown sugar, vanilla, and 1-2 tablespoons caramel syrup together with a mixer.
  • Once well combined, fold in half the Snickers. Top with remaining Snickers pieces and caramel syrup. Serve immediately.
  • If making in advance, refrigerate without Snickers and caramel on top and add right before serving.

