(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.
Snickers Dip
Want a sweet treat? How about combining Snickers, caramel and other tasty ingredients.
Ingredients
- 8oz. cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2-4 tbsp. caramel syrup, divided
- 6 fun size Snickers bars, cut up and divided
Instructions
- Blend cream cheese, brown sugar, vanilla, and 1-2 tablespoons caramel syrup together with a mixer.
- Once well combined, fold in half the Snickers. Top with remaining Snickers pieces and caramel syrup. Serve immediately.
- If making in advance, refrigerate without Snickers and caramel on top and add right before serving.