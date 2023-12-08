(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Snickers Dip

Want a sweet treat? How about combining Snickers, caramel and other tasty ingredients.

Ingredients

8oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2-4 tbsp. caramel syrup, divided

6 fun size Snickers bars, cut up and divided

Instructions

Blend cream cheese, brown sugar, vanilla, and 1-2 tablespoons caramel syrup together with a mixer.

Once well combined, fold in half the Snickers. Top with remaining Snickers pieces and caramel syrup. Serve immediately.

If making in advance, refrigerate without Snickers and caramel on top and add right before serving.

