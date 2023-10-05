(FOX59) — Each week FOX59 is teaming up with Needler’s to bring you some gameday recipes to spice up your next tailgate.

Taco Dip

Dive into a fiesta of flavors with this creamy and zesty masterpiece, where velvety cream cheese meets the bold kick of taco seasoning, crowned with layers of crisp lettuce, savory cheddar, fresh tomatoes, and the irresistible allure of sliced black olives – a dip that turns every chip into a fiesta!

Ingredients

8oz. package cream cheese (softened)

16oz. container sour cream

1.25oz. package taco seasoning mix

2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups chopped tomatoes

2.25oz. sliced black olives (drained)

Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, and taco seasoning. You can use a hand or stand mixer to make the mixture smoother.

Spread this mixture into a 9-inch pie plate or round serving dish. Top the sour-cream cheese mixture with shredded lettuce, then sprinkle over cheddar cheese, then tomatoes, then black olives.

Serve with tortilla chips

