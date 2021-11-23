No food wasted: How champion eater Joey Chestnut tackles Thanksgiving leftovers

Thanksgiving is easily the holiday most centered around food and stuffing yourself. So how do you handle Turkey Day when you’ve made a career out of consuming everything in sight?

We’re finding out from champion eater Joey Chestnut, who’s telling us how he takes on Thanksgiving leftovers.

Check out his simple recipes.

Totally Fried

Totally Fried chicken sandwich (Joey Chestnut)

Take a fried chicken slider tossed in Joey Chestnut’s Nashville Hot Chicken. Serve on a leftover biscuit with lettuce and honey. Add a fried egg if you’re feeling spicy. 

The Holiday Hangover

Assemble sandwich with sourdough bread, lettuce, turkey, stuffing, cheese, Joey Chestnut’s Green Hatch & Jalapeno Sauce.

Joey’s line of sauces can be purchased at Meijer, Kroger, Market District and online.

  • Green Hatch & Jalapeno sauce
  • Hot Chicken and Green Hatch & Jalapeno sauces
  • Citrus Habanero sauce
  • Hey, Joey!

