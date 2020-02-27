Non-traditional chili recipes—like Buffalo Shrimp Chili & Vegan Chili—for National Chili Day

Many people have very strong opinions about chili. Some say it needs meat. Others say it’s not chili without beans.

There are many variations of the dish, and often people’s preferences are heavily influenced by region. That being said, I don’t think we need to ostracize anyone’s favorite recipe! If it’s chili, it will probably be tasty no matter what’s in it.

For National Chili Day on Thursday, my goal was to create tasty chili recipes without meat. I got this idea because I know many people don’t eat meat on Fridays during the Lenten season. Also, it seems to me more people are trying recipes with plant-based proteins.

Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Buffalo Shrimp Chili

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups vegetable stock (or chicken or seafood stock)

2 (15-ounce) cans white beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can hominy, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes, not drained

1 (4-ounce) can green chilies

1/4 to 1/2 cup buffalo sauce (depending on spiciness)

1 pound frozen uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

4 ounces Challenge cream cheese

Optional toppings: Blue cheese crumbles, green onions, tortilla chips

Directions for the Instant Pot

Add oil to Instant Pot and turn on sauté setting. Add onion and celery to pot and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they start to soften. Add garlic to pot and saute 1 minute. Turn off saute setting and add chili powder, pepper, and salt to pot. Mix with vegetables until combined. Add seafood stock, white beans, hominy, fire roasted tomatoes, green chilies, and buffalo sauce to instant pot and stir. Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. After it is done, quick release the pressure. Turn on the saute setting and add shrimp and cream cheese to the pot. Cook until shrimp are opaque and pink and cream cheese is melted, which should take about 5 minutes. Serve with blue cheese and green onions.

Directions for slow cooker

On stove top, heat olive oil in pan and saute onion and celery for 2 to 3 minutes, or until they start to soften. Add garlic to pan and saute 1 minute. Transfer veggies to large slow cooker. Add chili powder, pepper, salt, stock, beans, hominy, tomatoes, green chilies, and buffalo sauce to slow cooker. Stir to combine. Cook on low for 5 hours or on high for 2.5 to 3 hours. Open lid to slow cooker and add shrimp and cream cheese. Cook in slow cooker until shrimp are opaque and pink and cream cheese is melted, about 30 minutes on low and 15 minutes on high.

Vegan chili

For the chili

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 yellow onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 (28-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, not drained

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

2 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups vegetable stock

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne powder

1 teaspoon salt

For the Tofu

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 350g block extra-firm tofu

Directions for the chili

Add the oil to a large pot and heat over medium-high heat. Add in the onion and celery and sauté until the onion is translucent and starts to soften. Add garlic and saute 1 minute or until it turns fragrant. Add in the tomatoes, beans, stock, and spices. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer and continue to simmer for 1 hour.

Directions for the Tofu

While chili is cooking, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix nutritional yeast, soy sauce, and olive oil together in a large bowl. Open the package of tofu and drain it (but there’s no need to press it). Break off chunks of tofu and add to bowl with nutritional yeast. Once you have a large bowl of tofu crumbles, combine with nutritional yeast mix until everything is evenly coated. Spread the tofu mixture on the baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes, stirring at the halfway mark. The tofu should be nice and browned. When the chili is ready, stir in the tofu crumbles and cook another 5 minutes.