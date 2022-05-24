The Indy 500 is Sunday! If you’re watching at home, it can be fun to watch while drinking a sophisticated drink.

The Oakmont bartender Camryn Cramer show us how to make some tasty cocktails in five steps or less.

To the Moon

1.5 oz of Hotel Tango Gin

3/4 oz Earl Gray Syrup

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

3 oz Fever Tree Tonic

Shake first three ingredients well. Strain over ice. Top with 3 oz Fever Tree Tonic. Garnish with dehydrated lime.



Aperol Spritz

2 oz Prosecco

1 oz Aperol

1 oz soda water

2 strawberries, chopped

In a shaker, dry shake the Aperol with strawberries. Strain into a serving glass filled with ice. Top with Prosecco and soda water.