The Indy 500 is Sunday! If you’re watching at home, it can be fun to watch while drinking a sophisticated drink.

The Oakmont bartender Camryn Cramer show us how to make some tasty cocktails in five steps or less.

To the Moon

  • 1.5 oz of Hotel Tango Gin
  • 3/4 oz Earl Gray Syrup
  • 3/4 oz Lemon Juice
  • 3 oz Fever Tree Tonic

Shake first three ingredients well. Strain over ice. Top with 3 oz Fever Tree Tonic. Garnish with dehydrated lime.

Aperol Spritz

  • 2 oz Prosecco
  • 1 oz Aperol
  • 1 oz soda water
  • 2 strawberries, chopped 

In a shaker, dry shake the Aperol with strawberries. Strain into a serving glass filled with ice. Top with Prosecco and soda water.