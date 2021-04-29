Race to the bar for a Kentucky Derby cocktail made with Jeptha Creed

The Kentucky Derby returns to its traditional May running this year after the 2020 race was pushed back to September due to the pandemic.

If you are looking for the perfect cocktail to enjoy at home while watching the horses round the track at Churchill Downs, Jeptha Creed Distillery in Shelbyville, Kentucky is sharing recipes for traditional derby cocktails.

Jeptha Creed’s sales manager for Indiana, Mike Stone, challenges Daniel and Jim to make a drink following one of the recipes.

Traditional Mint Julep

Traditional Mint Julep, courtesy of Jeptha Creed

Ingredients

2 oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

3/4 oz simple syrup

2 mint sprigs

Crushed ice

Directions

Add simple syrup and mint leaves to a glass. Muddle leaves until they break down. Fill glass with crushed ice, and then pour in the bourbon. Use a spoon to stir the cocktail gently to combine. Top with more crushed ice. Garnish with mint sprig.

Side Bet, courtesy of Jephta Creed

Side Bet

Ingredients

3 oz Jeptha Creed Paw Paw Brandy

1/2 oz Combier Liqueur or Cointreau

1 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon cane sugar

Directions

Rim chilled glass with cane sugar. Fill shaker with ice, then add Brandy, Cointreau and lemon juice. Shake, strain into the chilled glass and garnish with an orange slice.

Hot Streak

Hot Streak, courtesy of Jeptha Creed

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/2 cup ginger beer

Dash Celery Bitters or celery salt

Lemon wedges

Olives

Directions

Pour vodka and lemon juice into copper mug. Add ice and ginger beer with a dash of Celery Bitters. Stir to combine. For a “bowtie garnish,” cut lemon slice into wedge shaped triangles slide onto toothpick skin first. Then slide olive to touch lemon wedge. Lastly add second wedge inside first to create a garnish bowtie.