Halloween is just a day away, and many of you will celebrate the holiday with a festive party with lots of sweets and awesome costumes. If you’re hosting a party without kids, you may be in need of some terrifying-good cocktails to frighten your guests.

Claire McGuiness, bar lead at Grindstone Public House and mixologist at Clancy’s Hospitality, joined the FOX59 morning show to share some drink recipes sure to give your soul a good scream.

These are simple, spine-tingling cocktails to make your Halloween spooktacular.

The perfect craft cocktails to feel festive and enjoy the season.

Spicing up a classic margarita – reposado tequila compliments classic fall flavors like cinnamon and pumpkin.

Pumpkin Margarita:

.75 oz Grand Marnier

1.5 oz Hiatus Reposado

1 oz pumpkin puree

1 oz lime juice

Cinnamon sugar rim

Dehydrated orange garnish

Franken-tini:

2 oz white rum

1 oz melon liqueur

.75 oz triple sec

.75 oz lemon juice

Red honey drip rim