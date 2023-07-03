INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather heats up, your calendar is probably filling up with summer celebrations and get-togethers.
Whether you’re hosting a gathering or planning to attend several events, wine is always a great addition to the menu and there are several wines to choose from that are both budget-friendly and refreshing.
Sommelier Sarah Tracey joined the morning show to discuss how you can make strawberry gin smash and other wines that are available.
Ingredients:
- Unicorn Bubbles
- ½ teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 lime wedge
- 3 fresh strawberries, 2 hulled and sliced, and 1 reserved for garnish
- 3 ounces gin
- Fresh mint sprig for garnish
Directions:
- In a tall glass, combine the sugar and a squeeze of juice from the lime wedge.
- Muddle with the back of a spoon to dissolve the sugar.
- Add the sliced strawberries and lightly muddle them.
- Fill the glass with ice and add the gin. Top with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut and garnish with the last strawberry and a sprig of mint.