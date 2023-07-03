INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather heats up, your calendar is probably filling up with summer celebrations and get-togethers.

Whether you’re hosting a gathering or planning to attend several events, wine is always a great addition to the menu and there are several wines to choose from that are both budget-friendly and refreshing.

Sommelier Sarah Tracey joined the morning show to discuss how you can make strawberry gin smash and other wines that are available.

Ingredients:

Unicorn Bubbles

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

1 lime wedge

3 fresh strawberries, 2 hulled and sliced, and 1 reserved for garnish

3 ounces gin

Fresh mint sprig for garnish

Directions:

In a tall glass, combine the sugar and a squeeze of juice from the lime wedge. Muddle with the back of a spoon to dissolve the sugar. Add the sliced strawberries and lightly muddle them. Fill the glass with ice and add the gin. Top with Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut and garnish with the last strawberry and a sprig of mint.