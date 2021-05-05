Recipes for planning a Mother’s Day picnic

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and making a meal for Mom can be a simple and affordable way to show you care.

Registered dietitian Kim Galeaz is sharing some health-conscious recipes perfect for a Mother’s Day picnic that will help keep Mom healthy for years to come.

Strawberry Mango Salsa

Strawberry Mango Salsa, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

6 cups diced strawberries (2 to 3 pounds roughly)

1 can (15 oz.) diced mango, drained

½ cup finely chopped red onion

2/3 cup chopped green onions (green and white parts)

½ cup chopped cilantro

2 garlic cloves, very finely minced

2-3 teaspoons lime zest

4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

In a large bowl, lightly toss diced strawberries, diced mango, red onion, green onion and cilantro together. In a separate small bowl, whisk together garlic, lime zest, lime juice and salt. Pour over berry mixture and toss lightly. Serve immediately or refrigerate in tightly covered container. Makes about 7 cups salsa.

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Caribbean Rub

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Caribbean Rub, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

1 tablespoon white or brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced onion

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon salt

1 ½ to 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

1 ½ teaspoons ground ginger

1 ½ teaspoons ground allspice

1 ½ teaspoons black pepper

1 tablespoons crushed dried thyme leaves

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 pork tenderloins (2-2½ pounds total)

Directions

In a small bowl, stir together all rub spices and seasonings. Rub spice mixture evenly over both pork tenderloins, coating the entire surface thoroughly. (If desired, cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes to several hours to boost flavors.) Heat oven to 425°F. Lightly coat a rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan with vegetable cooking spray. Place tenderloins in prepared pan. Roast 20-25 minutes or until temperature in center of pork is 145°F. Remove pork from oven and let it rest 3 minutes before slicing. Makes about 8 servings.

Springtime Potato Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Springtime Potato Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette, courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Ingredients

1 bag (1 ½ pounds) Private Selection Petite Red Baby Potatoes

¼ to 1/3 cup finely chopped chives

½ to 2/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint leaves

1 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts, divided

4 – 5 cups fresh arugula

1 1/3 cups cooked green peas (from frozen or fresh)

Lemon Vinaigrette*

¼ cup finely chopped shallots

Zest from 1 very large lemon

1/3 cup lemon juice

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon favorite stone ground mustard

¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper

Directions

Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water 1-inch above potatoes. Bring to a boil then lower heat and simmer until potatoes are fork tender (but not mushy) about 8 to 12 minutes. Drain immediately and let cool slightly. While potatoes cook, whisk all vinaigrette ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside. Cut cooled potatoes in half (or quarters, depending on size of potato.) Place cut potatoes in a large bowl and toss lightly with chives, mint, ¾ cup toasted walnuts, arugula and green peas. Toss with lemon vinaigrette ONLY right before serving, as it may tend to turn peas a lighter green/yellow color. Sprinkle salad with additional ¼ cup toasted walnuts. Refrigerate leftover salad in a tightly covered container. *Make a double batch of dressing if you prefer lots of dressing on your salads. Makes about 8 cups potato salad (6-8 servings)