Ring in the New Year guilt-free with sugar-free appetizers

If you plan on living healthier in 2022, you can get a head start with your New Year’s Eve celebration.

Jayne Jones is known as the No Sugar Baker, and she’s sharing some sugar-free recipes you can use to impress your guests.

No Sugar Baker’s Peanut Butter Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

5 T. Butter

½ C. Swerve Brown

½ C. Swerve Granular

½ C. All-Natural Peanut Butter

1 Egg

1 T. Vanilla

1 ¼ C Flour (Almond or All-Purpose)

¼ t. Baking Soda

¼ t. Baking Powder

¼ t. Cinnamon

1/4 t. Salt

3/4 C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon

¾ C. Lily’s Dark Chocolate Chips

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and Swerves. Mix until smooth and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla, mix again. In a separate small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to first mixture and combine well. Fold in chocolate chips and bacon.

Make round balls and place on sprayed cookie baking sheet. Flatten dough with fork and top with extra bacon and salt.

Bake at 350 for 12-14 minutes, until light golden brown.

Jalapeno Cups

No Sugar Baker’s Jalapeno Cups

Ingredients:

12 Wonton Wraps

1 Can of Jalapenos

4 Ounces Cream Cheese

½ C. Sour Cream

½ C. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon

¼ C. Chopped Onion

Directions:

1. Spray a muffin pan and place one wonton wrap into a cup. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Set aside.

2. Blend together all other ingredients.

3. Spoon into each muffin cup.

4. Bake at 350 for an additional 10-15 minutes.