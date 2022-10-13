The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Scott Jones shares a recipe that’s meatless.

Scott’s Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Ingredients

  • 1 head of cauliflower florets
  • 1/4 cup of flour
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 3 tbsp milk
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 cup buffalo sauce

Instructions

  • Heat oven to 425° F
  • Spray cauliflower with oil
  • Mix with flour and garlic powder
  • Dip in milk and coat with breadcrumbs
  • Bake for 25 minutes
  • Take out and dip in sauce
  • Bake for another 15 minutes
  • Serve with dipping sauce

