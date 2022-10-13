The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Scott Jones shares a recipe that’s meatless.

Scott’s Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower florets

1/4 cup of flour

1/4 tsp garlic powder

3 tbsp milk

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

Instructions

Heat oven to 425° F

Spray cauliflower with oil

Mix with flour and garlic powder

Dip in milk and coat with breadcrumbs

Bake for 25 minutes

Take out and dip in sauce

Bake for another 15 minutes

Serve with dipping sauce

