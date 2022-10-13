The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Scott Jones shares a recipe that’s meatless.
Scott’s Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Ingredients
- 1 head of cauliflower florets
- 1/4 cup of flour
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 3 tbsp milk
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup buffalo sauce
Instructions
- Heat oven to 425° F
- Spray cauliflower with oil
- Mix with flour and garlic powder
- Dip in milk and coat with breadcrumbs
- Bake for 25 minutes
- Take out and dip in sauce
- Bake for another 15 minutes
- Serve with dipping sauce
