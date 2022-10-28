The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Sherman Burdette is sharing a sweet treat to add to your tailgate spread.

Sherman’s Unicorn Dip

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese (softened)

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup marshmallow fluff

1-3 cups sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 gel food colors

Sprinkles

Graham crackers for dipping

Instructions

Whip heavy cream

Mix in cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, sugar and vanilla

Divide into three bowls and mix colors

Gently mix three colors together and add sprinkles

Serve with graham crackers

In case you missed our other tailgate recipes:

