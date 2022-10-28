The FOX59 Morning News team is revealing some of our reporters’ and anchors’ favorite tailgate dishes. This week, FOX59’s Sherman Burdette is sharing a sweet treat to add to your tailgate spread.
Sherman’s Unicorn Dip
Ingredients
- 8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup marshmallow fluff
- 1-3 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 gel food colors
- Sprinkles
- Graham crackers for dipping
Instructions
- Whip heavy cream
- Mix in cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, sugar and vanilla
- Divide into three bowls and mix colors
- Gently mix three colors together and add sprinkles
- Serve with graham crackers
In case you missed our other tailgate recipes:
Daniel’s Chicken Taco Casserole
Scott’s Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
Beth’s Pepperoni Crescent Rolls