Sherman’s Unicorn Dip

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup marshmallow fluff
  • 1-3 cups sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 gel food colors
  • Sprinkles
  • Graham crackers for dipping

Instructions

  • Whip heavy cream
  • Mix in cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, sugar and vanilla
  • Divide into three bowls and mix colors
  • Gently mix three colors together and add sprinkles
  • Serve with graham crackers

