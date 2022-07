A sweeter alternative to S’more Old Fashioned; simple to batch

Ingredients

1oz ‘Shmallow

1oz Lemoncello

.75oz Lime juice

.75oz Simple syrup

2 dashes Lemon bitters

Garnish

Raspberries

toasted marshmallows

lime

Directions

In a shaker tin, add ‘Shmallow, Lemoncello, lime juice, simple syrup, and lemon bitters. Add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain over ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with toasted marshmallows, raspberries, and a lime wheel.