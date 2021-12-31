Sip something special to ring in the New Year with these cocktails from Jeptha Creed Distillery

The New Year is almost upon us!

Jeptha Creed Distillery has a couple dynamite cocktails to help you usher in 2022!

Image via Jeptha Creed

Deuces @ Midnight

2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottle in Bond Bourbon

½ oz Mint Simple Syrup

2 Mint Sprigs

2 oz Prosecco

Large Ice cube

Place large ice cube in rocks glass then add Bourbon with mint simple. A few stirs with long spoon. Top with Prosecco and garnish with mint sprigs. Serve

Image from Jeptha Creed

The Countdown

1 oz Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka

Luc Belaire Bleu Sparkling

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz Lavender syrup

Blue cotton candy

Edible silver glitter

Blue raspberry pop rocks candy

Fresh Blueberries

Lemon thin triangle slice

Combine Jeptha Creed Blueberry Vodka, Lemon Juice and Lavender syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Load inside a chunk of cotton candy the glitter and pop rocks. Place at bottom of champagne flute. Pour at the same time both shaken chilled mix strained and Luc Belaire Bleu sparkling. Fill to top of glass then complete a quick stir to activate pop rocks and glitter even more. Garnish with lemon and blueberries. Serve