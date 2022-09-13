Hard Truth Distilling Co. is ready to celebrate the fall and all of the fun events it has planned.
To get you in the mood, try its recipe for a pumpkin maple martini.
See more about their fall event schedule here.
Pumpkin Maple Martini
Ingredients
- 3 oz. Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream
- 1 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
- 3 bar spoons of canned pumpkin pie mix
- Cinnamon sugar, for garnish
- Pumpkin pie spice, for garnish
Instructions
1. Rim a couple of glasses with cinnamon sugar mixed with a dash of pumpkin pie spice
2. Shake liquid ingredients with ice
3. Strain into prepared glass, sprinkle top with cinnamon sugar/spice mix