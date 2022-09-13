Hard Truth Distilling Co. is ready to celebrate the fall and all of the fun events it has planned.

To get you in the mood, try its recipe for a pumpkin maple martini.

Pumpkin Maple Martini

Ingredients

3 oz. Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream

1 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka

3 bar spoons of canned pumpkin pie mix

Cinnamon sugar, for garnish

Pumpkin pie spice, for garnish

Instructions

1. Rim a couple of glasses with cinnamon sugar mixed with a dash of pumpkin pie spice

2. Shake liquid ingredients with ice

3. Strain into prepared glass, sprinkle top with cinnamon sugar/spice mix