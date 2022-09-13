Hard Truth Distilling Co. is ready to celebrate the fall and all of the fun events it has planned.

To get you in the mood, try its recipe for a pumpkin maple martini.

Pumpkin Maple Martini

Ingredients

  • 3 oz. Hard Truth Maple Bourbon Cream
  • 1 oz. Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka
  • 3 bar spoons of canned pumpkin pie mix      
  • Cinnamon sugar, for garnish
  • Pumpkin pie spice, for garnish

Instructions

1.     Rim a couple of glasses with cinnamon sugar mixed with a dash of pumpkin pie spice

2.     Shake liquid ingredients with ice

3.     Strain into prepared glass, sprinkle top with cinnamon sugar/spice mix