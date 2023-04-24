As spring takes hold, you may be incorporating more asparagus into your dinner routine. The versatile vegetable is in season, and MasterChef season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy is showing us some unique ways to prepare it besides the typical roast.

Cavatappi with Asparagus and Pistachio Pesto

1 lb. Cavatappi pasta (or other short pasta)

Pesto:

1 bunch asparagus

1/2 cup basil

1/3 cup cilantro

1/3 cup parsley

1/2 cup pistachios

2 cloves garlic

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Juice from 1 lemon

Pinch of salt

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Olive oil until desires consistency (about 1/3 cup)

For pesto, place all ingredients besides the olive oil into the bowl of a food processor. Blend until smooth. With the food processor on, stream in olive oil until desired consistency is reached. Taste for seasoning.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Once boiling, add enough salt so water tastes like the ocean. Cook pasta according to package directions or until al dente. Before draining pasta, reserve 1/2 cup pasta water.

Drain pasta and transfer to high sided saute pan over medium heat. Add about 1/2 cup pesto to pasta along with a bit of the reserved pasta water. Stir all together until sauce coats the pasta. Add more water if needed. Finish with fresh parmesan cheese and serve.

Sundried tomato and chipotle romesco pizza with fresh asparagus salad

Pre-made pizza dough

Fresh mozzarella

Fontina Cheese, grated

3 eggs

Romesco:

1/2 cup cilantro

2 green onions

1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted

1/2 cup sundried tomatoes

2 chipotle peppers, from can

Juice from 1/2 lemon

1 clove garlic

1/2 tsp. salt

Olive oil to spreadable consistency (about 1/3 cup)

Asparagus salad:

10 spears asparagus

1/4 cup grated parmesan

Juice from 1/2 lemon

1/4 cup olive oil

Good pinch of salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 425 deg F.

For romesco, place all ingredients in bowl of food processor and blend until smooth. Stream in olive oil until spreadable consistency.

Roll dough to desired shape and place on a greased sheet pan. Spread romesco sauce over dough. Top with cheeses and crack 3 eggs over top. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 25 minutes.

While pizza is baking, prepare salad.

Take each asparagus spear and peel the stalks into thin strips. In small bowl combine parmesan, lemon juice, salt and pepper and whisk in olive oil until combined. Toss dressing with asparagus spears.

When pizza comes out, cut into triangles and top with asparagus salad. Enjoy!