St. Elmo bartender shares recipes for Instagram-worthy cocktails

Recipes

Holiday cocktails via St. Elmo

The holidays are a time to raise a toast and clink glasses together.

If you’re looking to impress your guests at your next holiday gathering, you can follow some simple recipes from St. Elmo bartender Tyler Gillespie.

Santa Smash

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. West Fork Wheated Bourbon Whiskey
  • 1/2 oz. orange liqueur
  • 1 tsp. orange marmalade
  • Sparkling water
  • Orange slices

Directions:

  1. Add ice, bourbon, orange liqueur and orange marmalade to a shaker. Shake vigorously to break up the marmalade.
  2. Strain into a cocktail glass over a large cube.
  3. Top with sparkling water and garnish with an orange slice.

St. Elmo Eggnog Martini

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 oz. St. Elmo Whiskey
  • ½ oz. brandy
  • 4 oz. eggnog
  • Cinnamon, grated
  • Nutmeg, grated
  • Orange zest

Directions:

  1. Dry shake St. Elmo Whiskey, brandy and eggnog
  2. Fill shaker with ice and shake until well combined
  3. Strain into a martini glass
  4. Grate cinnamon, nutmeg and orange over the top

