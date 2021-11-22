St. Elmo shares cocktails to pair with the Thanksgiving meal

If you are planning on an adult beverage with your turkey and dressing this Thanksgiving, St. Elmo challenges you to kick it up a notch.

Skilled bartender Tyler Gillespie is sharing a few recipes for some elevated cocktails.

Courtesy of Tyler Gillespie

Fireside Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cardinal Spirits Straight Rye Whiskey

1 oz. Cinnamon simple syrup (Recipe below)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 orange slice

Orange peel, Luxardo cherry for garnish

Craft:

Muddle orange slice in bottom of rocks glass. Add bitters, simple syrup, and Rye to rocks glass with muddled orange. Strain into new rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with orange peel and Luxardo cherry. Enjoy!

Cinnamon Simple Syrup Craft (Water, sugar, cinnamon):

Add equal parts water and sugar in a small sauce pan on the stove. Add 1 tsp. of ground cinnamon. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool and enjoy!

Cozy Cranberry

Courtesy of Tyler Gillespie

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. of St. Elmo Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz. of apple cide

½ oz. unsweetened cranberry juice

1 tbsp. Murray’s Spiced Cherry Preserves

Craft:

Add ingredients to shaker with ice. Shake vigorously to break up the preserves. Strain over fresh ice in a highball glass. Garnish with candied cranberry and apple peel. Enjoy!